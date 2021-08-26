KCR’s ‘master plan’ behind party committees in TRS!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar is a shrewd political strategist. He plans and executes his political strategies in such a way that not even his party leaders can imagine or think of, let alone rival parties.

KCR had scrapped party’s all organisational committees in 2017. Since then, TRS is working only with State Executive Committee.

But KCR all of a sudden decided to constitute party committees from village-level to district-level in September.

All these days ministers and MLAs are calling the shots in districts. They are the only power centres in districts.

With the restoration of village-level, mandal-level, Assembly constituency-level and district-level committees, a new leadership will emerge in the party in all the districts.

KCR’s move is reportedly aimed to check ministers and MLAs and also establish alternate leaders in every constituency in case if he denies tickets to non-performing ministers and MLAs in 2023 Assembly polls and in case if they defect to other parties.

KCR feels that these new leaders in party committees will have adequate time of two and half years to establish themselves as leaders before 2023 Assembly polls.