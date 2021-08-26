Will Revanth Reddy be arrested like Narayan Rane?

Looks like, the TRS government in Telangana is preparing the ground to arrest TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy like Maharashtra government arrested union minister Narayan Rane recently.

Rane was arrested recently for making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a public meeting as part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra, BJP’s union minister Rane said he felt like slapping on Uddhav’s face for CM’s ignorance on India celebrating 75 years of Independence and asking officials standing besides him about this while delivering Independence Day speech on August 15.

The Maharashtra police booked case for these comments and arrested Rane though he secured bail later

Now TRS government feels that Revanth Reddy is abusing CM KCR and his family members every day using filthy and unparlimentary language in his press conferences and public meetings.

TRS MLA A.Jeevan Reddy on Thursday (today) wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking what action Telangana government should take against Revanth Reddy for abusing KCR every day when Maharashtra government in which Congress is partner arrested BJP’s union minister Rane just for abusing CM only once.

He requested Rahul to control Revanth and if not Telangana government will be forced to initiate action against him.