Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Home > Movie News

Keerthy Suresh’s Film heading for OTT Release

Published on June 16, 2025 by swathy

Keerthy Suresh’s Film heading for OTT Release

During the pandemic lockdown, several content-driven films opted for a direct digital release. Gradually as the theatres reopened and situations turned normal, the culture of direct OTT release was not seen. Now, Amazon Prime is releasing the upcoming film of Keerthy Suresh without any theatrical release. The film is titled Uppu Kappurambu and it is a comic entertainer with Suhas playing the lead role. Uppu Kappurambu will stream on Amazon Prime from July 4th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The first look poster of the film has been released by the digital platform. The shoot was completed last year and the final copy of Uppu Kappurambu is ready. Sasi is the director of this interesting attempt and Radhika Lavu is the producer. The trailer of Uppu Kappurambu will be out soon.

