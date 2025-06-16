Keerthy Suresh’s Film heading for OTT Release

During the pandemic lockdown, several content-driven films opted for a direct digital release. Gradually as the theatres reopened and situations turned normal, the culture of direct OTT release was not seen. Now, Amazon Prime is releasing the upcoming film of Keerthy Suresh without any theatrical release. The film is titled Uppu Kappurambu and it is a comic entertainer with Suhas playing the lead role. Uppu Kappurambu will stream on Amazon Prime from July 4th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The first look poster of the film has been released by the digital platform. The shoot was completed last year and the final copy of Uppu Kappurambu is ready. Sasi is the director of this interesting attempt and Radhika Lavu is the producer. The trailer of Uppu Kappurambu will be out soon.