When Prabhas requested for two heroines in Raja Saab

The teaser of Raja Saab is out and it lived up to the expectations of the fans and the audience. During his speech, the film’s director Maruthi revealed about a funny conversation that took place between him and Prabhas. “During the discussions, Prabhas asked if there is scope for two heroines in the film. I roped in three beauties in the film and they will be seen in the haunted house in Raja Saab” told Maruthi. He also said that Prabhas had a firm belief in him even after his last film Pakka Commercial ended up as a flop. He said that a producer backed out after the debacle of Pakka Commercial but Prabhas believed in him.

Maruthi has taken months to work on the script and Raja Saab is now releasing on December 5th. The pending shoot will be completed very soon. “Raja Saab will be the biggest film of Prabhas and it will offer the best entertainment and music” told TG Vishwa Prasad, the producer of Raja Saab. The largest indoor set was constructed for this horror comedy. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines in Raja Saab.