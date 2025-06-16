x
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Raja Saab Teaser: Feast for Darling Fans

Published on June 16, 2025 by nymisha

The Raja Saab Movie Teaser

Prabhas and Maruthi are teaming up for Raja Saab, an entertainer laced with the backdrop of horror. Amid huge expectations, the teaser of Raja Saab is out and it offers a perfect treat for Prabhas’ fans. The VFX work makes the teaser look grand and Thaman does his duty for the rest. Maruthi has to be appreciated for bringing back vintage Prabhas. The makers have spent lavishly on the film. Raja Saab has a list of top rated actors like Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore and others.

With heroines like Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar on board, Raja Saab also has enough dose of romance. Prabhas’ dialogue modulation reminds his fans about his super hit films. Maruthi promises a loud entertainer with a right mix of horror. The production values and the VFX work should have a special mention. Raja Saab teaser is grand, visually appealing and offers a great experience keeping up big expectations on the film. Raja Saab releases on December 5th and it is produced by People Media Factory.

