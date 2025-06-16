Andhra Pradesh Big Plans for Defense Industry

The TDP coalition government has introduced a new policy to make the state a major centre for defense and aerospace manufacturing. The goal is to bring in ₹30,000 crore worth of investments over the next five years and create thousands of jobs for local youth.

Under this plan, the government will set up four big industrial areas where defense equipment can be made. These areas will come up in Anantapur-Kurnool, Nellore-Donakonda, Visakhapatnam, and Jaggayyapeta. The locations were chosen carefully so that they are close to important highways, ports, and even Bengaluru’s defense hubs like DRDO, HAL, and ISRO.

Some big companies have already shown interest. Bharat Electronics Limited is building a large defense systems complex in Sri Sathya Sai district, with an investment of ₹1,400 crore. Kalyani Strategic Systems, which is part of Bharat Forge, is setting up a missile and artillery unit in Maddakasira with ₹2,400 crore. Another company, Media Matrix Worldwide, is also investing nearly ₹1,200 crore to make shells, grenades, and other defense items in the same region.

To support these projects, the government plans to acquire around 15,000 acres of land across the state. A major focus will be on units that can export goods quickly, especially through Ramayapatnam Port and Visakhapatnam Port.

Officials say this policy will give Andhra Pradesh a big advantage because of its location near Bengaluru and access to sea routes. The government will also offer subsidies, easy approvals, and support for research and development.

However, there are some challenges too. States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra already have strong defense corridors, so Andhra Pradesh will have to compete with them. Another issue is the need for trained workers who can handle high-tech defense equipment.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said this new policy will help Andhra Pradesh become a leader in defense manufacturing in India and will create over 50,000 jobs for young people in the state.