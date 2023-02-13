Kiara Advani changes plans for Ram Charan

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot recently and they hosted a lavish wedding reception for the film fraternity. The couple had plans to take a break and head for a honeymoon before getting back to work. But Kiara Advani had to join the sets of Ram Charan’s film before heading abroad. The actress allocated the dates for this schedule long ago and things are planned perfectly. Hence Kiara decided to complete the shoot of this schedule before heading for her honeymoon.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are shooting for Shankar’s action entertainer that will have a pan-Indian release next year. The film is made on a whopping budget and the shooting formalities are expected to get completed this year. Dil Raju is the producer of this untitled attempt. Kiara Advani is romancing Kartik Aryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha and the film is announced for June 2023 release. The actress has a heap of films lined up.