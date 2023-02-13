Megastar’s film to have a Prequel?

Megastar Chiranjeevi scored a solid hit with Waltair Veerayya and the film released during the Sankranthi holiday season. The actor picked up the remake of Lucifer in the past and it was made as God Father. Despite mixed reviews, the film ended up as an average grosser. There are strong reports that the film will have a sequel soon. Mohan Raja confirmed the same in the past about the sequel of God Father. The film explores about how Megastar emerged as a don.

There are reports that Mohan Raja started working on the script of the film and Megastar will take the call once the script gets locked. Megastar is currently focused on Bhola Shankar and the film is expected to have a summer 2023 release. Meher Ramesh is the director and Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah will be seen in other prominent roles. AK Entertainments are the producers of this Tamil remake.