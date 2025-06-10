x
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Home > Movie News

Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda

Published on June 10, 2025 by swathy

Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has kick-started the shoot of Kingdom long ago. He had to halt the shoot of the film and he completed Family Star last year. He has delivered a series of massive disasters in a row and he is completely focused on Kingdom. The film is said to be his costliest attempt and the pending post-production work has pushed the film’s release. The team also wanted to reshoot some of the episodes which also pushed the film’s release. The new release date will be announced by the makers very soon.

Vijay Deverakonda was relieved from the shoot of Kingdom in April. He wanted to join the sets of Rahul Sankrityan’s film from May and it was pushed to June. Because of the reshoots of Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda maintained the same look and he could not start the shoot of Rahul’s film. Vijay Deverakonda also signed Rowdy Janardhan to be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. With the delay in Kingdom and Rahul’s films, Rowdy Janardhan shoot too is pushed. Kingdom has impacted the schedules of the upcoming movies of Vijay Deverakonda.

