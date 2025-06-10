Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has kick-started the shoot of Kingdom long ago. He had to halt the shoot of the film and he completed Family Star last year. He has delivered a series of massive disasters in a row and he is completely focused on Kingdom. The film is said to be his costliest attempt and the pending post-production work has pushed the film’s release. The team also wanted to reshoot some of the episodes which also pushed the film’s release. The new release date will be announced by the makers very soon.

Vijay Deverakonda was relieved from the shoot of Kingdom in April. He wanted to join the sets of Rahul Sankrityan’s film from May and it was pushed to June. Because of the reshoots of Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda maintained the same look and he could not start the shoot of Rahul’s film. Vijay Deverakonda also signed Rowdy Janardhan to be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. With the delay in Kingdom and Rahul’s films, Rowdy Janardhan shoot too is pushed. Kingdom has impacted the schedules of the upcoming movies of Vijay Deverakonda.