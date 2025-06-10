SSMB29 : Rajamouli maintains silence despite many rumours

SS Rajamouli’s films garner so much attention from the onset because of his enviable track record. The expectations are always mammoth and the output rarely misses the mark. The stakes on his next outing are nothing short of 1000 Crores. Yet, there is radio silence from Rajamouli and his team.

That Rajamouli joined forces with Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time is a known news. Except for the fact that the film is a globe-trotting adventure drama which is reportedly set in the backdrop of African forests, there is no other update about this project. The regular shooting commenced early this year and progressing at a snail’s pace.

Rajamouli usually holds a press meet before taking the film on to shooting floors to announces crucial details and also to reveal the cast and crew. Surprisingly, he adopted a different strategy this time. There has been no single official update about this project so far. This has given way for so many rumours on the film.

Since the start of the regular shooting, there have been so many speculations about this highly anticipated project. But, the team has been maintaining stoic silence. Many unsubstantiated news regarding cast and genre continue to make rounds in the media. There are reports that SSMB29 is loosely based on key incidents in the epic Ramayana.

Despite all this ado in the media, Rajamouli maintains his stolid disposition which he did previously on many occasions. He seems to be waiting for the right occasion to address the audience and demystify their doubts and speculations.

SSMB29 features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles. Rajamouli retained his core team for key departments.