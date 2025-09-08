Kishkindhapuri: Blockbuster Pair Returns

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, who delivered a blockbuster with their first collaboration Rakshasudu, reunited after nearly six years for an intriguing new project Kishkindhapuri.

Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, Kishkindhapuri has already generated strong buzz with its teaser and trailer. The recently released trailer, in particular, has caught the attention by introducing a captivating premise and showcasing the lead pair in distinctly different and impactful roles.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas impresses totally, initially bringing comic relief as he enters a mysterious mansion, and later transitioning into a powerful and intense avatar. Anupama Parameswaran, on the other hand, breaks away from her usual girl-next-door image, delivering a stunning performance, especially in the trailer’s final moments that hint at a supernatural twist, almost as if she’s possessed by a spirit.

Blending thrills with chills, the trailer teases a gripping narrative filled with suspense, horror, and humour. With the anticipation now at an all-time high, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release on the 12th of this month.

It remains to be seen whether Kishkindhapuri will match or even surpass the success of Rakshasudu, strengthening Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran as a blockbuster on-screen duo once again.