Komatireddy opens his residence doors for Revanth!

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy finally opened his residence doors for TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (today).

Revanth came to Komatireddy’s residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad and he received Revanth at his house.

Earlier, Komatireddy announced that his residence doors are closed for Revanth Reddy and Revanth should not make any attempts to meet him at his house. Komatireddy made this statement immediately after Congress high command appointed Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief in May 2021. Komatireddy was angry at Congress high command denying him TPCC chief post despite being a loyal Congress worker since 1990s and very much senior to Revanth in politics and also in Congress.

Soon after his appointment as TPCC chief, Revanth visited the residences of all Congress senior leaders and sought their support and blessings. But he could not meet Komatireddy as he refused to meet Revanth.

The visit of Revanth to Komatireddy’s residence assumed political significance in the backdrop of Komatireddy moving closer with Telangana CM KCR and TRS for the last four days. Komatireddy met KCR at Jangaon and also in Bhongir while the CM inaugurated new Integrated Collectorate Complexes. Photos of KCR and Komatireddy hugging each other went viral on social media platforms and fuelled speculations of Komatireddy joining TRS.

Against this backdrop, Revanth met Komatireddy. It is learnt that Komatireddy told Revanth that he has no plans to quit Congress or join TRS and he met KCR only because Jangaon and Bhongir fall under his Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency and attended official programmes as per protocol and there were no politics behind this.