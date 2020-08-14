Krish launches a new film

After NTR biopic, Krish took his time and convinced Pawan Kalyan for a periodic drama. With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, Krish and Pawan Kalyan came to the conclusion that it is not possible to shoot for such a lavish film anytime soon till the vaccination for coronavirus arrives. Krish kept himself busy with multiple projects and he penned several web series for Aha. Krish left everyone in surprise with his next film that is launched today.

Mega hero Vaishnav Tej who is one film old will play the lead role in this untitled project. Rakul Preet Singh is finalized as the leading lady. What’s more surprising is that the regular shoot of this project commences tomorrow and the entire shoot completes in a single schedule. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments is producing this project. More details will be announced officially.