Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP

Karnataka Government handed over six Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. In a specially held ceremony attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at Karnataka Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, these special elephants were handed over from Karnataka Government to AP Govt.

The required formalities relating to the handover of Kumki elephants from Karnataka to AP, were done in the presence of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar was also present on the occasion.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who is the Minister for Forests and Environment, has took special care in getting Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh state.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had personally visited Bengaluru in August, 2024 and requested Karnataka CM to send Kumki elephants to AP. He had an engaging discussion with Forest Ministry officials then to secure handing over of Kumki elephants. Now, after completing the required formalities Karnataka ensured handing over of Kumkis to AP.

Kumki elephants are trained elephants and are used to take on wild elephants. As the incidents of wild elephants entering villages, hurting people and damaging crops are rising in AP, Forest Department officials have decided to engage Kumki elephants to address the problem. As AP did not have required Kumki elephants, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan took personal care to communicate with Karnataka CM and Forest Minister to get Kumkis.