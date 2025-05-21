x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP

Published on May 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event
image
Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP

Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP

Karnataka Government handed over six Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. In a specially held ceremony attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at Karnataka Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, these special elephants were handed over from Karnataka Government to AP Govt.

The required formalities relating to the handover of Kumki elephants from Karnataka to AP, were done in the presence of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar was also present on the occasion.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who is the Minister for Forests and Environment, has took special care in getting Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh state.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had personally visited Bengaluru in August, 2024 and requested Karnataka CM to send Kumki elephants to AP. He had an engaging discussion with Forest Ministry officials then to secure handing over of Kumki elephants. Now, after completing the required formalities Karnataka ensured handing over of Kumkis to AP.

Kumki elephants are trained elephants and are used to take on wild elephants. As the incidents of wild elephants entering villages, hurting people and damaging crops are rising in AP, Forest Department officials have decided to engage Kumki elephants to address the problem. As AP did not have required Kumki elephants, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan took personal care to communicate with Karnataka CM and Forest Minister to get Kumkis.

Previous Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event

Latest

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi demands Shocking Alimony
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song
image
Photos : HHVM Song launch Event
image
Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

Most Read

image
Kudos to Pawan: Karnataka hands over Kumki elephants to AP
image
Fake Liquor Brands Scandal During YS Jagan Rule
image
Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree