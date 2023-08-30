Kushi Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second highest for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda – Shiva Nivarna’s Kushi is gearing up for a grand release on Sep 2nd. The film has done very good pre-release business for the makers as the audio of the film is a huge hit. Worldwide rights of the film are valued at 53 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-business ever for a Vijay Deverakonda film. Advance bookings for the film are likely to commence today in the Telugu States and it is expected to take a very good opening.

Below are area-wise numbers all excluding GST:

AreaPre Release Business
Nizam13.6 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded6 Cr (NRA)
Andhra18.4 Cr (NRA)
P&P2 Cr
AP/TS40 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI4 Cr
Tamil Nadu3 Cr
Overseas6 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven53 Cr (excluding GST)

