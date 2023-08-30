Kushi Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second highest for Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Vijay Deverakonda – Shiva Nivarna’s Kushi is gearing up for a grand release on Sep 2nd. The film has done very good pre-release business for the makers as the audio of the film is a huge hit. Worldwide rights of the film are valued at 53 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-business ever for a Vijay Deverakonda film. Advance bookings for the film are likely to commence today in the Telugu States and it is expected to take a very good opening.
Below are area-wise numbers all excluding GST:
|Area
|Pre Release Business
|Nizam
|13.6 Cr (NRA)
|Ceeded
|6 Cr (NRA)
|Andhra
|18.4 Cr (NRA)
|P&P
|2 Cr
|AP/TS
|40 Cr (excluding GST)
|KA + ROI
|4 Cr
|Tamil Nadu
|3 Cr
|Overseas
|6 Cr
|Worldwide Breakeven
|53 Cr (excluding GST)