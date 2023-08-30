Kushi Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second highest for Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Vijay Deverakonda – Shiva Nivarna’s Kushi is gearing up for a grand release on Sep 2nd. The film has done very good pre-release business for the makers as the audio of the film is a huge hit. Worldwide rights of the film are valued at 53 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-business ever for a Vijay Deverakonda film. Advance bookings for the film are likely to commence today in the Telugu States and it is expected to take a very good opening.

Below are area-wise numbers all excluding GST:

Area Pre Release Business Nizam 13.6 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 6 Cr (NRA) Andhra 18.4 Cr (NRA) P&P 2 Cr AP/TS 40 Cr (excluding GST) KA + ROI 4 Cr Tamil Nadu 3 Cr Overseas 6 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 53 Cr (excluding GST)