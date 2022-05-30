Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Heartwhelming Story

Advertisement

Aamir Khan is one actor who puts his heart into every film. The trailer of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha is out and it is heart-touching and honest. Aamir Khan looks simple and lovable in the role which sounds to be written only for him. The trailer has been released last night during the final of IPL 2022 and the film is the official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir’s close friend and associate Advait Chandan directed the film and Mona Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya played other prominent roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the story of a simple man who ends up having an extraordinary journey. Aamir plays a physically challenging kid and it is because of the efforts of his mother, the kid emerges as a man who joins the Indian Army and serves the nation. Aamir and Naga Chaitanya will be seen as colleagues and their bonding is well narrated. Laal Singh Chaddha is a film with strong technical values, the trailer is an emotional journey. Aamir Khan has one more winner in his hand. The film is announced for August 11th 2022 release and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.