Last Minute Delays: Not a Trend, a Big Mess

Several Telugu films are failing to meet the deadlines and the release plans are delayed. This has been disrupting the financial planning of the producers. The audience have observed a new trend of director and the music composer missing at the pre-release events. This is because of the last minute corrections that are taking place. Despite a huge gap between the completion of the film’s shoot and the release date, the team is sitting making corrections till the last minute. The overseas copies are sent at the last minute with some of the films missing the premiere show deadlines.

This is not a healthy sign though the actors announce that they are working for perfection to deliver their best. This is called poor planning and this is mounting pressure on the producer who is worried of the delays. The delay is a costly affair and the producers will lose crores of money if the premieres or the morning shows are missed. Directors and music composers need to stop projecting this as dedication. It reflects poor planning and inefficiency, failing to execute tasks within the time allocated.

This rush also impacts the film’s quality and it also leads to a confusion among the team. Sometimes, due to over-thinking and last minute rush, the copies of films are sent without quality. The subtitles go missing and the regional language copies are getting delayed. This trend is a big mess and it should not be encouraged by the actors, producers or the directors.