Peddi Team Holding Talks with Netflix

It is almost official that Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi will not hit the screens as per the plan on April 30th. The team will announce the news about the postponement soon so that other Telugu films can utilize the long weekend of May day and plan a proper summer release. But what is stopping them from announcing the news? The team of Peddi is holding talks with the digital player Netflix to finalize the new release date of the film.

Netflix has bought the digital rights of Peddi for a record price and the Netflix team will play a crucial role in finalizing the release date. Though there are speculations that Netflix will slash the digital deal because of the delay, there is no truth in the news. Netflix is working on their chart and will lock the best date as per the availability of their dates. A June 25th release is currently under discussion for Peddi and an announcement will be made before this weekend.

Peddi is a sports drama featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Buchi Babu is the director while Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the film. AR Rahman is currently working on the background score of Peddi.