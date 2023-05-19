Liger Controversy: Puri Jagannadh Steps down

Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger left the buyers and exhibitors in hefty losses. Puri Jagannadh agreed to compensate for the same but there was so much delay. The exhibitors of Nizam staged a protest near Film Chamber from some days and they demanded a compensation from Puri Jagannadh. Now Puri and Charmme decided to compensate for the losses of Liger.

Though there was no direct communication between the producers and the distributors, Film Chamber will resolve the issue. Charmme is in touch with the Film Chamber. The exhibitors and distributors called off the protest after there was a response from Puri Jagannadh and Charmme. Hope the issue gets resolved soon.