Lockdown relaxation needed for tobacco auction: Naidu

The Modi government has already begun giving lockdown relaxations to industry and agriculture to bring back economy on track. Amidst this, TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Tobacco Board to initiate auction immediately in order to rescue tobacco farmers from the threat of crop damages and losses in view of the COVID-induced delays.

In a letter addressed to Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu here, Mr. Naidu stressed the need for extending lockdown relaxations being given to agriculture sector as of now to tobacco auction also. This is very important, as the tobacco farmers are the worst hit because of the fact that they are not permitted to sell their produce in the retail market like farmers of many other crops.

Mr. Naidu pointed out that tobacco farmers of Andhra Pradesh have produced around 124 million Kgs this year. The first installment of auction supposed to be held during the third week of March, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to COVID epidemic. Tobacco Board has to take measures to initiate the auction of tobacco. Further, delay in auction would only result in damage and diminishing of the quality of the tobacco, which in turn would push farmers into severe distress.

Mr. Naidu further said that the lockdown has been putting people under untold hardships and financial burdens. Farmers, particularly, are the worst affected section of the society due to COVID. In this atmosphere of panic and fear, tobacco farmers need immediate auction.