Vijay Devarakonda shares the glimpses from his Lockdown life

When the whole Tollywood is busy with ‘Be the Real Man’ challenge posting videos from their daily routine helping their families, Vijay Devarakonda follows a new trend. The actor was nominated by Koratala Siva and is asked to post the video for the challenge. Vijay Devarakonda posted a short video from his daily routine. The actor who is away from the shoot is spending ample time sleeping for over 9 hours a day. Vijay Devarakonda seems to have been playing it safe by doing small works at home.

Vijay Devarakonda also delivered a couple of tips for his fans through this video. He nominated Dulquer Salman to carry the challenge forward. The shoot of Vijay Devarakonda’s next film Fighter is put on hold as of now and will start after things calm down. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Fighter marks Vijay Devarakonda’s debut to Hindi. The actor essays the role of a kick-boxer in this action thriller.

Bits of my day in lockdown 🙂

Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 25, 2020