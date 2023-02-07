Lokesh confident of TDP coming back to power in AP

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday expressed confidence that the party will certainly come back to power in the State as the people are fed up with the style of functioning of Chief Minister, JaganMohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh said that Jagan Reddy lost the people’s confidence, and the countdown has begun for the YSRCP Government. Once the TDP government is formed again the problems of all sections will be resolved on a war footing basis, he said.

“Jagan is unable to move among the people while the TDP leaders are moving among the public freely as we have their support,” Lokesh said, adding that with the blessings of the people the Yuva Galam is a success. He asked as to why Jagan is afraid of the TDP and why attempt to murder cases were registered against students just because they supported the TDP.

Lokesh said that soon after the TDP comes back to power judicial inquiry will be ordered against the officials who filed cases against the TDP activists violating the norms. “I will see to it that Jagan will not come out of his house after 2024,” Lokesh said.

Observing that Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of the State strived hard for the welfare of the people, TDP general secretary said that Chandrbabu provided over six jobs to the youth by inviting investors to set up their units in the State. Lokesh termed Chandrababu as a brand who introduced decentralisation to the State.

Jagan cheated the youth by not fulfilling his promise of releasing the job calendar every year, he said and added that he mortgaged the Special Category Status to the Centre to escape from his cases. Even the promise made to the SC, ST women to provide pension to them has not been fulfilled, Lokesh remarked.