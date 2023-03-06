Lokesh invites Radha for talks

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday sent an invitation to former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna to meet him on Tuesday. The two leaders are set to meet at the Yuvagalam camp in Pileru Assembly constituency.

The meeting assumes political significance as the media had reported about the plans of Radha Krishna to quit the TDP. A section of the media reported that Radha Krishna was planning to join the Jana Sena and contest the 2024 general election.

Though Radha Krishna had denied the reports and reassured that he would continue to stay with the TDP, his supporters are giving leaks to the social media that the leader is actively considering the idea of joining the Jana Sena. They also say that Radha Krishna had an invitation from Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Radha Krishna had joined the TDP before the 2019 general election. He criticised the YSR Congress leadership, particularly Jagan Mohan Reddy for restricting his movements in the party and thus justified his joining the TDP.

He did not contest the 2019 general election, but had campaigned for the party. However, this time, it is widely said that Radha Krishna is planning to contest from the Vijayawada central constituency. He was elected from this constituency in 2004 on Congress ticket and subsequently lost the elections on Praja Rajyam and YSR Congress tickets.

It is now to be seen what would be the outcome of the meeting between Radha Krishna and Lokesh at Pileru. Will Radha Krishna continue in the TDP and will he contest the elections or will he leave the party as speculated are the big questions to be answered after the meeting!