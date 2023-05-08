Lokesh promises HC bench in Kurnool

“The TDP never goes back on its promises made to any section of people and I am assuring you that once the party is into power again, a High Court bench will certainly be set up in Kurnool,” said TDP general secretary Nara Loeksh, on Monday.

The local advocates met Loeksh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra before the District Court Complex in Kurnool and complained that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, shifted the Judicial Academy sanctioned for Kurnool and did not keep the promise that the High Court will be shafted to this district headquarters.

The advocates also pointed out that the State Government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court that the High Court will remain in Amaravathi while Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, has said that the High Court will be shifted to Visakhapatnam. “This is nothing but creating a sort of confusion among the advocates and the judicial officers besides the common public,” they told Lokesh.

“We are not like Jagan who frequently changes tack. If once the TDP makes a promise the party will abide by it. I am now assuring you again that immediately after the TDP government is formed again a High Court bench will be established in Kurnool,” Lokesh told the advocates.

As the Yuva Galam reached the Konda Buruju centre, people turned out in large numbers to have a glimpse of Mr Lokesh. They all, in unison, narrated several local issues to Lokesh, including the prevailing drinking water problem and the poor road facility.

Lokesh promised them that all these issues will be addressed very soon as the TDP is all set to form the government in the coming elections.

Some representatives of the Maha Jana Social United Union met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum in which they demanded categorisation of Scheduled Castes as and when the TDP is back in power. Mr Lokesh promised sanction of funds for the SCs as per their population ratio and revival of all the welfare schemes that are being discontinued now.