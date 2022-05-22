Mahesh Babu off to Europe

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been doing decent in Andhra Pradesh while it crashed badly in Nizam region. The top actor is now off to Europe along with his family today. Mahesh and his family will return back from Europe after two weeks. On his return, Mahesh Babu will work with Trivikram Srinivas and the shoot starts in the last week of June. Mahesh Babu will join the sets in July. The actor is keen to complete the shoot of Trivikram’s project by the end of this year and move on to SS Rajamouli’s film.

Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors of Telugu cinema and he is charging Rs 55 crores for Trivikram’s film which is a family entertainer. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Thaman scores the music and Trivikram is currently planning the schedules. A lavish set for the film is constructed currently and a major portion of the shoot will take place in this set.