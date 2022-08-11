Major reshuffle for Shankar’s plans

Top director Shankar was facing the heat of Indian 2 and the makers approached the Madras High Court against Shankar and the shoot came to a halt. Shankar took his time, worked on a script and impressed Ram Charan during the pandemic break. The shoot commenced last year and the film was planned for release in summer 2023. But Shankar inked an agreement with the film’s producer Dil Raju that he will have to move back to Indian 2 shoot if all the hurdles are cleared. As predicted all the hurdles are cleared and Shankar is keen to resume the shoot of Indian 2 in September.

The pre-production work of Indian 2 resumed in Chennai and Shankar also made some major changes to the cast. The script remains the same and Kajal is making her comeback after a brief break. All the actors are informed and their dates are acquired and the schedules are planned. Ram Charan’s film will witness a major delay and the shoot is now pushed to an unknown date. Though Shankar promised to shoot for Charan’s film for ten days every month, it seems quite impossible. Charan too is in the hunt for the right script to start his next film immediately.

Shankar wanted to complete the shoot of Ram Charan’s film by the end of this year and he wanted to direct Ranveer Singh in the remake of Anniyan early next year. With Indian 2 back on track, Shankar’s plans are reshuffled. More than 100 days of shoot is left for Indian 2. The film may release in summer 2023.