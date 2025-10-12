Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?

Good promotional content is essential for any film to capture attention, and the makers of Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, are doing just that. Bankrolled by the Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers, Dude marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran and has already generated buzz thanks to its chartbuster music.

The theatrical trailer, released few days back, has received a positive response from all quarters. The youth, in particular, have been drawn to the quirky concept, Pradeep’s wildly designed character, the fun-filled moments, and the romantic elements. Interestingly, the final moments of the trailer hint at a deeper layer, suggesting the film also carries a strong dose of drama and emotion.

At the trailer launch event, the makers exuded confidence and emphasized that the film would resonate well with family audiences. Dude is undoubtedly riding high on strong buzz.

The big question now is, can the film turn this hype into a box office hit? We’ll find out soon enough when Dude hits the screens on October 17th.