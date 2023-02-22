Malli Malli From Agent: Peppy Track

Advertisement

Akhil Akkineni who scored a blockbuster hit with his last flick Most Eligible Bachelor is awaiting the release of his forthcoming venture Agent helmed by Surender Reddy under AK Entertainments banner. The film’s first single has been unveiled in a unique manner through Twitter space.

Malli Malli is a peppy track with lovely orchestration. Hip Hop Thamizha, besides scoring the track has also lent vocals for it. Aditya Iyengar’s lyrics are catchy and imposing. The song has a pleasant vibe to it.

Akhil and Sakshi Vaidya’s sparkling chemistry is the biggest attraction other than exquisite locales. This addictive number will connect instantly for its composition and vocals.

Agent is slated for release on April 28th.