Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja is gearing up to entertain audiences with his next, Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu. The stunning Sreeleela takes on the role of the leading lady in this highly anticipated action and fun entertainer.

Mass Jathara is all set for a grand worldwide release on August 27th, perfectly timed with the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend. Promising a full-on festive entertainer, the film brings Raviteja vintage charm blended with a solid commercial moments.

It promises to deliver a true mass celebration in cinemas. The recently released first song has already set the tone. Everyone is eagerly waiting for more entertaining content in the coming days. The film is helmed by director Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film promises to be a complete entertainer packed with vibrant visuals, mass appeal, and high-energy moments. Bheems Ceciroleo scoring chartbuster music for the film.