Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Movie News

Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

Published on May 29, 2025

YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th
Live Video: Mahanadu Day 3: కడప గడ్డపై టీడీపీ సునామి
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja is gearing up to entertain audiences with his next, Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu. The stunning Sreeleela takes on the role of the leading lady in this highly anticipated action and fun entertainer.

Mass Jathara is all set for a grand worldwide release on August 27th, perfectly timed with the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend. Promising a full-on festive entertainer, the film brings Raviteja vintage charm blended with a solid commercial moments.

It promises to deliver a true mass celebration in cinemas. The recently released first song has already set the tone. Everyone is eagerly waiting for more entertaining content in the coming days. The film is helmed by director Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film promises to be a complete entertainer packed with vibrant visuals, mass appeal, and high-energy moments. Bheems Ceciroleo scoring chartbuster music for the film.

Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th
Live Video: Mahanadu Day 3: కడప గడ్డపై టీడీపీ సునామి
Kamal Haasan and Nani Complement Each Other

YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
Chandrababu Takes Strong Action Over Class 10 Exam Evaluation Errors
Sajjala Bhargav points fingers at Volunteers

