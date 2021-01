Master has taken a sensational opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 5.75 Cr. This is the highest opening day collection for a Vijay starrer and fourth highest for a dubbed film. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 9Cr and the film is expected to breakeven by the weekend.

Following is the complete area wise

Area Collections Nizam 1.49cr Ceeded 1.10cr UA 0.83cr Guntur 0.67cr Krishna 0.36cr East 0.48cr West 0.56cr Nellore 0.25cr Total 5.74cr