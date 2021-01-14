Alludu Adhurs review

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas joined the Sankranthi race in the last-minute and his latest offering Alludu Adhurs is hitting the screens today. Santosh Srinivas directed this entertainer and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood played other important roles in Alludu Adhurs. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Gorella Subramanyam is the producer. Here is the complete review of Alludu Adhurs:

Story:

Alludu Adhurs is the story of Sreenu (Bellamkonda Sreenivas) who doesn’t stick on his path. But he has a firm stand for relations, values and emotions. He falls in love with Kaumudi (Nabha Natesh) at first sight and Sreenu challenges her dad Jayapal Reddy (Prakash Raj). He then faces a threat in the form of Gaja (Sonu Sood). The rest of Alludu Adhurs is all about how Sreenu crosses all the hurdles and is about his equation with Vasundhara (Anu Emmanuel). Watch Alludu Adhurs to know about what happens in the film:

Analysis:

Sankranthi audience are quite confused if Alludu Seenu released again as Alludu Adhurs sounds similar to his debut film. Bellamkonda Sreenivas steals the show with his dance moves and action stunts. The film offers nothing and is the most disappointing film of the Sankranthi season. Alludu Adhurs is also the worst film among Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s flicks. The actor should wake up immediately before his theatrical market shrinks down. Right from the first frame, the film looks colorful and has forced commercial elements. Nothing looks natural in the film. Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj are utterly wasted.

To elevate the lead actor, the film has a series of action episodes that are not needed. The makers have pooled out crores for the film to look grand. Almost all the songs are canned in special sets which should have costed a bomb for the producers. The mindless writing and the meaningless direction make Alludu Adhurs fall flat. Nabha Natesh looks glamorous and she looks beautiful on screen. The first half of Alludu Adhurs is disappointing and the second half of the film continues to irritate the audience.

The entertainment throughout the film has been terrifying and fails to generate laughs. The second half of the film is confusing and it also reminds about the previous films of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The actor improved himself as an actor but he needs to work on his dialogue diction. The interval and climax episodes too hardly made an impact. Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Indraja, Hari Teja, Brahmaji and others are wasted. Satya, Chammak Chandra managed to generate some smiles.

The songs are forcefully placed without any need and they look lavish. Devi Sri Prasad delivers one more poor music album and his background score too fails to live up the expectations. Chota K Naidu’s cinematography makes Alludu Adhurs look colorful throughout. Santosh Srinivas delivers one more disaster with this film. The production values are quite grand but they cannot save the film alone. A good focus on the script would have made Alludu Adhurs a decent commercial entertainer for the spent money and the casting that are on board.

Verdict:

Alludu Adhurs is an opportunity that is badly wasted. Except for Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ dance moves and energetic performance, the film offers nothing. A huge disappointment.

Telugu360 Rating 1.5/5

