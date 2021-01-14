Chinna Jeeyar Swami visits Ramatheertham

The Ramateertham controversy is taking new twists and turns each passing day. As expected, even Tridandi China Jeeyar Swamiji has entered the scene to take the temples agitation to the next level. It is well known that Jeeyar Swamiji is very close to My Home Rameswara Rao and thereby closer to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. As such, the Swamiji is eventually expected to have a soft corner for AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy as well.

Despite that, Jeeyar Swamiji has vowed to fight for justice for the Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and rushed to the state from Telangana. He reached Ramateertham where he is expected to announce his plans for his future agitation.

All said and done, Ramateertham row has indeed become a hard nut to crack for the Jagan Reddy regime. The Government is still not able to make progress in the case investigation. The police are still clueless about the culprits. There is no information to the curious public on even the likelihood of the gangs involved in the incident.

It has all turned into a an unsolvable mystery. Even the intent of the misreants is not still known.

Amid such deepening mystery, the Swamijis and the BJP are planning to intensify stir. The ordinary devotees are doubtful why the police are not able to even pick up a few clues about the offenders and their modes operandi. Certainly, there’s a deep conspiracy as the culprits cut off the head of Rama idol and threw it in the temple pond. It should be cracked why the idol was desecrated and whether it was to hurt the sentiments of one particular faith or to divide people along religious lines.