Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders

Telangana Congress new incharge Meenakshi Natarajan visited Hyderabad for the first time on Friday and took charge of ruling party’s affairs in the state. While she has addressed a meeting of party leaders on the first day and gave a direction to them, more than her political acts, her personal conduct made an impact on the Telangana Congress team members.

While Meenakshi Natarajan is known for her down-to-earth nature, the extraordinary degree of her simplicity stumped Telangana Congress leaders.

While it is customary for party incharges to arrive in style through flights and local Congress leaders creating a hungama to grandly welcome them, Meenakshi Natarajan gave a big surprise.

Meenakshi Natarajan travelled to Hyderabad in train and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud received her at Kacheguda Railway Station. Probably this is the first time in the recent history, a TPCC President travelled to a Railway Station to receive a leader sent by High Command.

What came as a bigger surprise for Telangana Congress leaders was, Meenakshi Natarajan carried her bags herself and did not allow local leaders to carry them. She wore a backpack and carried a handbag. When Telangana Congress leaders reached out to take her bags, as part of courtesy, she clearly denied.

Meenakshi Natarajan has urged them not to indulge in such activities and insisted on carrying her bags herself. This attitude of Meenakshi Natarajan has stunned those present on the occasion.

Telangana is a rich state inhabitated by powerful and rich leaders who behave like Nawabs. Especially breed of such leaders is even more in Congress. For a state and party accustomed to ‘rich’ and ‘hungama’ politics, Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity is surely a pleasant surprise.