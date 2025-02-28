x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated five years for Pushpa franchise and the film released in two installments. Allu Arjun has been committed to work with Trivikram after Pushpa 2: The Rule but things changed in the last few weeks. Trivikram is working on a mythological pan-Indian film from the past one year and Allu Arjun, Trivikram discussed the script several times in the past few months. Soon, Atlee met Allu Arjun and the project has been finalized recently. The shoot of the film will commence very soon and Sun Pictures is on board to produce the film.

There are a lot of speculations about Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s project. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi today clarified that the project is delayed and the shoot will commence during the second half of 2025. An official announcement will be made very soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this pan-Indian film. Allu Arjun will work with Atlee and this high voltage actioner will release during summer 2026.

Next Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders Previous MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Latest

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Most Read

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Telangana: Mini Industrial Parks for Women in all constituencies

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree