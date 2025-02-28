Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated five years for Pushpa franchise and the film released in two installments. Allu Arjun has been committed to work with Trivikram after Pushpa 2: The Rule but things changed in the last few weeks. Trivikram is working on a mythological pan-Indian film from the past one year and Allu Arjun, Trivikram discussed the script several times in the past few months. Soon, Atlee met Allu Arjun and the project has been finalized recently. The shoot of the film will commence very soon and Sun Pictures is on board to produce the film.

There are a lot of speculations about Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s project. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi today clarified that the project is delayed and the shoot will commence during the second half of 2025. An official announcement will be made very soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this pan-Indian film. Allu Arjun will work with Atlee and this high voltage actioner will release during summer 2026.