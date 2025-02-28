MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube

Young director Kalyan Shankar was on board to direct Naveen Polishetty’s comic entertainer Anaganaga Oka Raju but things changed and the film was put on hold. Kalyan Shankar walked out of the project due to the creative differences with Naveen Polishetty. He soon moved on and directed a small budget youthful entertainer titled MAD. After MAD ended up as a hit, he directed the sequel titled MAD Square. After the teaser is out, the expectations are big on MAD Square. The makers announced that the film will release on March 29th in theatres and the team is extremely confident on the film.

During today’s media interaction, the film’s producer S Naga Vamsi himself announced that Kalyan Shankar will direct Tillu Cube, the film of the Tillu franchise. This is a golden opportunity for Kalyan Shankar as Tillu and Tillu Square are super hits. Presenting Siddhu Jonnalagadda in his world of Tillu will earn big results. Kalyan Shankar and Siddhu started working on the script and the shoot is expected to commence next year. A big-budget is allocated for Tillu Cube. The actors and the technicians will be finalized after the script gets locked.