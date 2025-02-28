x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube

Young director Kalyan Shankar was on board to direct Naveen Polishetty’s comic entertainer Anaganaga Oka Raju but things changed and the film was put on hold. Kalyan Shankar walked out of the project due to the creative differences with Naveen Polishetty. He soon moved on and directed a small budget youthful entertainer titled MAD. After MAD ended up as a hit, he directed the sequel titled MAD Square. After the teaser is out, the expectations are big on MAD Square. The makers announced that the film will release on March 29th in theatres and the team is extremely confident on the film.

During today’s media interaction, the film’s producer S Naga Vamsi himself announced that Kalyan Shankar will direct Tillu Cube, the film of the Tillu franchise. This is a golden opportunity for Kalyan Shankar as Tillu and Tillu Square are super hits. Presenting Siddhu Jonnalagadda in his world of Tillu will earn big results. Kalyan Shankar and Siddhu started working on the script and the shoot is expected to commence next year. A big-budget is allocated for Tillu Cube. The actors and the technicians will be finalized after the script gets locked.

Next Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed Previous Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Latest

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Most Read

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Telangana: Mini Industrial Parks for Women in all constituencies

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree