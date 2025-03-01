Kanna Nee from Dilruba is a pure bliss

Successful hero Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming movie is DilRuba, features Ruksar Dhillon as the heroine. The film is being jointly produced by Sivam Celluloids, the renowned music label Saregama, and A Yoodle Film.

The film’s promotional content and chartbuster songs impressed everyone. Today, makers unveiled the most loved song “Kanna Ne” full version. This song is a pure bliss and in every note you can feel the heartbreak’s pain.

Composed by Sam CS, the song has captivating tune that resonates deeply with the listener. The song’s intense lyrics, written by Bhaskar Batla, echo the vibrations of love. It is sung by Sathyaprakash and Maalavika Sundar.

‘Kanna Nee’ beautifully expresses the deep, passionate emotions of love. The producers include Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama, with Vishwa Karun directing. DilRuba is set for a grand theatrical release on March 14, coinciding with the Holi festival.