Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Kanna Nee from Dilruba is a pure bliss

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

Kanna Nee from Dilruba is a pure bliss

Successful hero Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming movie is DilRuba, features Ruksar Dhillon as the heroine. The film is being jointly produced by Sivam Celluloids, the renowned music label Saregama, and A Yoodle Film.

The film’s promotional content and chartbuster songs impressed everyone. Today, makers unveiled the most loved song “Kanna Ne” full version. This song is a pure bliss and in every note you can feel the heartbreak’s pain.

Composed by Sam CS, the song has captivating tune that resonates deeply with the listener. The song’s intense lyrics, written by Bhaskar Batla, echo the vibrations of love. It is sung by Sathyaprakash and Maalavika Sundar.

‘Kanna Nee’ beautifully expresses the deep, passionate emotions of love. The producers include Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama, with Vishwa Karun directing. DilRuba is set for a grand theatrical release on March 14, coinciding with the Holi festival.

Previous Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
