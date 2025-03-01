x
Home > Politics

SLBC tunnel project : Jaiprakash Associates giving nightmares to Telangana Govt

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

SLBC tunnel project : Jaiprakash Associates giving nightmares to Telangana Govt

The search for the eight workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, ended on a sad note as all the workers were found dead. Though Telangana Government used all the available resources and experts to save the workers trapped due to collapse of tunnel, as feared earlier, all were found dead, due to the extremely high impact of disaster.

While the death of workers has pushed SLBC workers, Irrigation staff, government insiders into a sad mood, much bigger danger is awaiting Telangana Government. Expecting the consequences of this disaster, Telangana Government is already facing nightmares. And the reason for the nightmares is none other than Jaiprakash Associates, the reputed infrastructure company, which is overseeing the construction of SLBC tunnel.

Jaiprakash Associates got the contract for construction of first-of-its-kind SLBC tunnel in 2005. As it was the lowest bidder and had required expertise and experience, then united Andhra Pradesh Government happily awarded the contract.

But due to various hurdles, Jaiprakash Associates started work in 2007. But as soon as it started work, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) got damaged due to floods. After much efforts, Jaiprakash Associates restarted work in 2009, after setting TBM in order.

Besides to regulatory, technical and terrain difficulties, it is said that Jaypee Group ran into even financial difficulties due to the losses in other projects by 2009. This has impacted even SLBC tunnel construction.

According to retired engineer Shyam Prasad Reddy, who played a key role in SLBC tunnel construction since its inception and tenders stage, the financial difficulties of Jaiprakash Associates has severely affected SLBC tunnel construction and inspite of the best efforts from successive Governments, tunnel construction did not go as envisioned.

“Successive Governments have done all they can for the completion of SLBC tunnel. In fact Governments have gone out of the way to support Jaiprakash Associates and even gave advances of hundreds of crores to ensure that tunnel drilling is not stopped. But the financial mismanagement, delay in the work and apathy of Jaiprakash Associates has affected the work. As a result, a contract which was supposed to be completed in five years is still laying incomplete after 20 years. Even the deaths of trapped workers can be attributed to the negligence of Jaiprakash Associates,” said Shyam Prasad Reddy making serious allegations against the contracting company, which is part of multi million dollars Jaypee Group.

Coming to latest disaster, while the lives of workers have been lost, the assessment of the extent of damage to Tunnel Boring Machine and its impact on tunnel works is expected to be done in 15 to 30 days.

Now, the biggest challenge before Telangana Government is, as Jaiprakash Associates is financially incapable, it may once again seek funds from the Government, to repair TBM or bring a new one if needed. If such a situation arises then it will be surely a nightmare for Revanth Reddy Sarkar.

Because, as soon as Congress came back to power, it had paid pending bills and approved revised estimates as requested by Jaiprakash Associates. According to experts, it is said that since 2005 about Rs 2,800 Cr have been spent on SLBC tunnel. If a fresh demand for funds arises from Jaiprakash Associates, post disaster, then it will be additional burden on Telangana Government, which is already facing financial crunch.

