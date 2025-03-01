x
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Home > Politics

Vulgar Posani : A script by Sajjala boys

Published on March 1, 2025

Vulgar Posani : A script by Sajjala boys

Posani

Actor-turned-politician Posani Krishna Murali, who was recently arrested, revealed during police interrogation that YSRCP leaders, particularly Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, provided him with scripts to deliver inflammatory statements during press meets. These statements were designed to provoke conflicts between castes and communities, with the ultimate goal of benefiting the party politically. Posani admitted to making derogatory remarks against political rivals like Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, as well as targeting their families, to stir up public anger.

After these press meets, the YSRCP’s social media wing, led by Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, allegedly amplified the controversial statements to spread them widely. This strategy was aimed at deepening societal divisions and creating an environment of hostility, which the party could exploit for electoral gains. Posani also confessed to making false claims about the Nandi Awards selection committee, alleging bias towards a particular caste, to further fuel resentment.

Posani’s arrest and subsequent revelations have sparked outrage, with many questioning the ethical boundaries of political strategies. The actor admitted to knowingly spreading misinformation and inciting hatred, acknowledging that his actions were driven by the YSRCP’s agenda. The police have submitted a detailed remand report to the court, highlighting these orchestrated efforts to manipulate public sentiment.

