Home > Movie News

Govinda’s Wife responds about Divorce Rumors

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

Govinda’s Wife responds about Divorce Rumors

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been together for nearly 50 years. Recently, news about their possible divorce became a hot topic. These rumors led to speculation that Govinda and Sunita were living apart. Sunita spoke about these reports in an interview, explaining that they live separately. “When Govinda entered politics, our daughter was growing up and political crowds frequently visit our house. To avoid discomfort due to their casual clothing at home, we got an office nearby. I challenge anyone who thought about our break up”.

There have been claims of trouble between them for several years. It was also reported that Sunita celebrated her last few birthdays without Govinda. However, Govinda has denied the divorce reports. In an interview, Govinda said that it’s all business-related and he is working on starting new films. They have experienced good and bad times as a couple since then. They have a son named Yashvardhan and a daughter named Tina. Govinda’s most recent movie was Ragu Raja Ram in 2023. The actor is making his comeback to movies very soon. His upcoming films include Baahe Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling and Len Den: It’s All About Business.

