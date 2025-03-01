x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

February Box-office: So many Shocks in Tollywood

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Massive Budget for NTR and Neel’s Film
image
February Box-office: So many Shocks in Tollywood
image
Govinda’s Wife responds about Divorce Rumors
image
Vulgar Posani : A script by Sajjala boys
image
SLBC tunnel project : Jaiprakash Associates giving nightmares to Telangana Govt

February Box-office: So many Shocks in Tollywood

February is a dull season for cinema but a series of films released this year in Tollywood. The month opened on a grand note with Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel. The film ended up as the biggest hit in the actor’s career and Chaitanya received never before reception for his performance. The Valentine’s Day weekend has been disastrous for Telugu cinema. Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahmanandam’s Brahma Anandam. Both these films have been declared as debacles at the box-office. Laila is the biggest disappointment in the career of Vishwak Sen and the producers will lose big amount from the investmnent.

Baapu and Ramam Raghavam released on February 21st and these films too are rejected badly by the audience. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka released on February 26th and the film too is racing towards a disaster. All the Telugu films except Thandel are disappointing in the month of February. Among the dubbing films, Ajith’s Pattudala (Vidaamuyarchi) is a disaster. Vicky Kaushal’s Hindi film Chhava is a massive blockbuster. The film is surpassing several Bollywood biggies and is running super strong. The film is releasing in Telugu on March 7th as per the demand.

Dhanush directed a small film Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama and it was rejected by the audience. Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon is doing great business in Telugu and the film is a blockbuster in Tamil. On the whole, February is a month for dubbing releases and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

Next Massive Budget for NTR and Neel’s Film Previous Govinda’s Wife responds about Divorce Rumors
else

TRENDING

image
Massive Budget for NTR and Neel’s Film
image
February Box-office: So many Shocks in Tollywood
image
Govinda’s Wife responds about Divorce Rumors

Latest

image
Massive Budget for NTR and Neel’s Film
image
February Box-office: So many Shocks in Tollywood
image
Govinda’s Wife responds about Divorce Rumors
image
Vulgar Posani : A script by Sajjala boys
image
SLBC tunnel project : Jaiprakash Associates giving nightmares to Telangana Govt

Most Read

image
Vulgar Posani : A script by Sajjala boys
image
SLBC tunnel project : Jaiprakash Associates giving nightmares to Telangana Govt
image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree