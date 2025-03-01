February Box-office: So many Shocks in Tollywood

February is a dull season for cinema but a series of films released this year in Tollywood. The month opened on a grand note with Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel. The film ended up as the biggest hit in the actor’s career and Chaitanya received never before reception for his performance. The Valentine’s Day weekend has been disastrous for Telugu cinema. Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahmanandam’s Brahma Anandam. Both these films have been declared as debacles at the box-office. Laila is the biggest disappointment in the career of Vishwak Sen and the producers will lose big amount from the investmnent.

Baapu and Ramam Raghavam released on February 21st and these films too are rejected badly by the audience. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka released on February 26th and the film too is racing towards a disaster. All the Telugu films except Thandel are disappointing in the month of February. Among the dubbing films, Ajith’s Pattudala (Vidaamuyarchi) is a disaster. Vicky Kaushal’s Hindi film Chhava is a massive blockbuster. The film is surpassing several Bollywood biggies and is running super strong. The film is releasing in Telugu on March 7th as per the demand.

Dhanush directed a small film Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama and it was rejected by the audience. Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon is doing great business in Telugu and the film is a blockbuster in Tamil. On the whole, February is a month for dubbing releases and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.