Meena’s husband passed away

Veteran actress Meena got married to Vidyasagar, a Bengaluru-based businessman in 2009 and the couple is blessed with a daughter Nainika. Vidyasagar was ill and he was rushed to a Chennai-based hospital yesterday and he passed away due to lung infection. Reports revealed that Vidyasagar has been suffering from lungs-related allergies from the past few years. Vidyasagar and Meena are tested positive for Covid-19 early this year. Vidyasagar’s lung infection worsened post-Covid.

The family of Vidyasagar has been trying hard to find a donor for lung transplantation but they could not find the right one. Vidyasagar’s health condition deteriorated and he breathed his last yesterday night. The last rites of Vidyasagar will take place today. Condolences poured in for Meena on the demise of her husband.