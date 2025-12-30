Mega Victory Mass Song: Theatrical Blast for Sankranti

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh are the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema and audiences have been waiting to watch them together on big screens for a long time. Finally, the moment is here in the direction of blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi in the Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Prasad Garu.

With both of them coming together for the first time, the director planned a stylish mass celebratory pub song and it is a theatrical blast. Their camaraderie, their screen presence, their way of calling each other Boss-u and Venky will be memorable for many years to come. Chiru and Venky matched each other energies to next level.

You have to watch to believe it and the song is going to be a record-breaking hit with huge number of reels on social media. Bheems Ceciroleo packed it with beats that won’t let audiences sit in their seats when the song plays on big screens. Kasarala Shyam lyrics and Nakash Aziz, Vishal Dadlani rendition add to the euphoria.

Just the tease released in this lyrical video raises anticipation to see both Chiru and Venky take the theatres by storm. The grand visuals, production values and entire party setting makes this song, the biggest hit and Sankranti on 12th January, will begin with a blast. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale.