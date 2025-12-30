x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mega Victory Mass Song: Theatrical Blast for Sankranti

Published on December 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Champion Movie Director Pradeep Advaitham
image
Mega Victory Mass Song: Theatrical Blast for Sankranti
image
Anil Ravipudi Says Hats Off Prabhas
image
Biggest Lessons of Bollywood 2025
image
Law and Order Stable in Telangana, Says DGP Shivadhar Reddy

Mega Victory Mass Song: Theatrical Blast for Sankranti

Mega Victory Mass Lyrical Video

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh are the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema and audiences have been waiting to watch them together on big screens for a long time. Finally, the moment is here in the direction of blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi in the Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Prasad Garu.

With both of them coming together for the first time, the director planned a stylish mass celebratory pub song and it is a theatrical blast. Their camaraderie, their screen presence, their way of calling each other Boss-u and Venky will be memorable for many years to come. Chiru and Venky matched each other energies to next level.

You have to watch to believe it and the song is going to be a record-breaking hit with huge number of reels on social media. Bheems Ceciroleo packed it with beats that won’t let audiences sit in their seats when the song plays on big screens. Kasarala Shyam lyrics and Nakash Aziz, Vishal Dadlani rendition add to the euphoria.

Just the tease released in this lyrical video raises anticipation to see both Chiru and Venky take the theatres by storm. The grand visuals, production values and entire party setting makes this song, the biggest hit and Sankranti on 12th January, will begin with a blast. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale.

Next Video : Exclusive Interview with Champion Movie Director Pradeep Advaitham Previous Anil Ravipudi Says Hats Off Prabhas
else

TRENDING

image
Mega Victory Mass Song: Theatrical Blast for Sankranti
image
Anil Ravipudi Says Hats Off Prabhas
image
Biggest Lessons of Bollywood 2025

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Champion Movie Director Pradeep Advaitham
image
Mega Victory Mass Song: Theatrical Blast for Sankranti
image
Anil Ravipudi Says Hats Off Prabhas
image
Biggest Lessons of Bollywood 2025
image
Law and Order Stable in Telangana, Says DGP Shivadhar Reddy

Most Read

image
Law and Order Stable in Telangana, Says DGP Shivadhar Reddy
image
TTD Clarifies Darshan Policy Amid Claims of Bias Against YSRCP Leaders
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays