Anil Ravipudi Says Hats Off Prabhas

In today’s cinema industry, where stardom is often measured by box-office numbers and fan following, true greatness is revealed through humility and humanity.

Director Anil Ravipudi’s heartfelt words about Prabhas stand as a powerful reminder of this truth. What might sound like a simple statement on the surface actually carries immense depth, and dignity.

It is known that, recently, while speaking at Raaja Saab pre-release event, Anil Ravipudi made a statement that, we always come behind seniors, showing his respect towards elders in priority.

Anil Ravipudi who is busy promoting Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu rightly called this statement a true testimony of Prabhas’ personality.

“This statement alone shows the kind of person Prabhas is. That is exactly why we all lovingly call him ‘Darling Prabhas.’ It is because of his nature and his humanity that he is at the position he is today. For that particular statement especially, my heartfelt respect and hats off to Prabhas.”

Concluding his words, Anil Ravipudi expressed his team’s commitment to celebrating Raja Saab wholeheartedly, by attending the premieres on the 8th.