Megastar about picking up Remakes

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film in Bhola Shankar, the remake of Tamil super hit film Vedhalam. During the pre-release event of the film, Chiranjeevi responded about picking up remakes. “There is a discussion about taking up remakes. There is nothing wrong in doing remakes if the content is strong. I decided to remake Vedhalam as I wanted to take the content of the film to the Telugu audience. Most of the films are available on OTT platforms but Vedhalam is not on any digital platform and most of the audience did not watch the film” told Megastar.

He also said that he loved Vedhalam and decided to go ahead with the remake. Meher Ramesh directed this mass entertainer and Keerthy Suresh played Chiranjeevi’s sister. Tamannaah is the heroine and AK Entertainments are the producers. Bhola Shankar is slated for August 11th release across the globe.