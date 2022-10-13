Megastar and Puri Jagannadh’s Interesting Conversation

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh played a cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent film God Father. The duo participated in an Instagram live chat during which an interesting conversation took place. Megastar questioned Puri about their long-delayed and discussed film ‘Auto Johnny’ for which Puri had a quick answer. “Will come and meet you soon with another script. Auto Johnny is kept aside. I am penning one more interesting script for you” told Puri.

Megastar made fun saying that he has given an opportunity for Puri in God Father and he is waiting for his turn. Puri thanked Megastar for the gesture and he clarified that he would meet soon with a powerful script. Megastar also asked Puri to go ahead if he has his own commitments. He also promised to attend the launch of Puri’s next. Chiranjeevi is yet to announce his next after Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar. Puri Jagannadh is shattered by the debacle of Liger and he has to make a strong comeback soon. He is currently working on a script and he would announce his next film soon.