Megastar back to the sets of Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi took a break because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The shoots of all his upcoming films are kept on hold. The veteran actor is back to work during this pandemic and he will resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar starting from today. The new schedule will kick-start in Ramoji Film City from today and some crucial episodes on Chiranjeevi. Keerthy Suresh and other actors will be canned. The schedule will continue for 12 days and all the Covid-19 restrictions will be implemented strictly on the sets of Bhola Shankar.

Meher Ramesh is the director and Tamannaah is the leading lady. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in the remake of Vedhalam. AK Entertainments are the producers and the film is aimed for release soon. Chiranjeevi is expected to resume the shoot of God Father in February once Salman Khan joins the sets of the film. Mohan Raja is the director of God Father. Chiranjeevi’s next release would be Acharya and the film is announced for April 1st release. Chiranjeevi also signed a film in the direction of Bobby and the shoot commenced recently.