Megastar creates a new record in Nizam

Megastar Chiranjeevi is an undisputed king across all the territories. He is busy with Acharya, an out and out commercial entertainer that is directed by Koratala Siva. Koratala himself is closing all the theatrical deals of the film. The Nizam theatrical rights are bagged for a record price of Rs 40 crores by Warangal Srinu. The advance amount is said to be Rs 40 crores and the Nizam rights are bagged for Rs 36 crores (NRA).

Top producer and distributor Dil Raju too competed for the rights but the Warangal Srinu bagged the rights. Acharya is announced for May 13th release and Ram Charan essays a crucial role in this action entertainer. The entire shoot of the film will be completed by March. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies in Acharya that is produced by Matinee Entertainments.