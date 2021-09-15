Megastar invites top stars for YS Jagan’s Meet

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with several Tollywood celebrities are meeting to discuss about the issues that are to be placed before Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The meeting is scheduled to take place on September 20th and the Chief Minister’s Office is yet to reveal about the number of celebrities who can attend the meeting. Chiranjeevi on the other side called up the top actors Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, NTR, Allu Arjun and others to attend the meeting. He got a positive node from all the top actors.

For now, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, NTR and Allu Arjun are expected to attend the meeting among the actors. Dil Raju and Suresh Babu from the producers will represent Tollywood. The team will discuss about the ticket pricing GO that was issued by the AP Government. They are keen to explain about how Tollywood is suffering because of the low prices. The other issues that will be discussed are about the waiver for electricity bills and tax exemption during the coronavirus season.