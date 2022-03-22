Megastar signs a Social Drama

Megastar Chiranjeevi is quite busy with several films and he is shooting for three projects currently that are in various stages of shoot. He signed his next film in the direction of Venky Kudumula and the project starts rolling soon. The film is said to be a social drama that has a strong message for the society. Chiranjeevi has been away from social dramas for the past few years. Tagore is one of the best films in his career which narrated about the corrupted Indian society.

Venky Kudumula penned a social drama that is loaded with a lot of entertainment and has all the commercial elements. There are talks that Megastar will play a don which is laced with a lot of humor all over. The film will have its official launch soon and the regular shoot will commence in July. DVV Danayya will bankroll this prestigious project. Chiranjeevi’s next release would be Acharya and he is currently shooting for God Father, Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya.