Megastar’s God Father Teaser Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi is recovering from the debacle of Acharya. The top actor has lined up God Father for Dasara and a crazy announcement is made today. The teaser of God Father will be out on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The teaser will be out on August 21st evening. A brand new poster of God Father has been released today. The shooting portions of the film are completed recently and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace.

God Father is a political drama and is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. Mohan Raja directed the film and Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo. Nayanthara and Satyadev played other important roles. RB Chowdary and NV Prasad are the producers. The film is expected to release on October 5th across the globe.